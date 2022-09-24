Kremlin Human Rights Commission criticizes mobilization of reservists | NOW

The head of the Kremlin’s human rights commission, Valery Fadeyev, criticized the mobilization of reservists to fight in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the order this week.

Fadeyev called on Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to end the strict way many recruitment agencies operate in the country. Even men who had no experience in armed struggle were ordered to perform their military service.

About 300,000 people must be mobilized. During the procedure, everything goes wrong. The head of the Siberian republic of Yakutia, Aysen Nikolayev, admitted that mistakes had been made. “Reservists were wrongly called up. They need to be fired. Work is already underway,” he said.

There are also reports on social media in Russia about people without any military experience who nevertheless received a call. The same goes for reserve officers who are elderly or have chronic illnesses. Earlier it was announced that soldiers up to the age of 35 could be recruited.

Douma wants to give a bonus to reservists

Whether Fadeyev’s appeal will change anything remains to be seen. In the Duma, the Russian parliament, the mobilization of these 300,000 reservists seems to be a priority on the agenda. For example, a bill was introduced on Saturday to give soldiers joining the Russian army a one-time bonus.

The bounty would amount to 300,000 rubles (around 5,450 euros), the Russian state news agency reported. Ria Novosti familiar.