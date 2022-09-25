North Korea fires another ballistic missile | NOW

North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the Baltic Sea, also known as the Sea of ​​Japan, overnight from Saturday to Sunday. Seoul speaks of a “serious provocation” by North Korea and says it is cooperating with American forces.

The South Korean military reports that the missile traveled a distance of 600 kilometers and reached an altitude of 60 kilometers. According to the Japanese Coast Guard, the projectile landed at sea, outside the so-called Japanese economic zone.

The launch of the North Korean missile comes days after the arrival of an American aircraft carrier in South Korea. That ship, the USS Ronald Reagan, is in the area for military exercises aimed at deterring North Korea.

It is the first time in nearly five years that an American aircraft carrier has been in South Korea. Next week, US Vice President Kamala Harris is also due to travel to Tokyo and Seoul, among other places.

Pyongyang has conducted a record number of weapons tests this year. It also revised its nuclear weapons law earlier this month, now allowing North Korea to be the first to carry out a nuclear attack. The country also claims that it will never give up its nuclear weapons.