Indignation: Vlogger Don announces that he returned safely from Budapest during the invasion of Ukraine, 1200 km away | alphene

Once again, a video by YouTuber Don de Jong (22) is discredited. A video of the vlogger about his trip to Budapest “during the invasion of Ukraine” has gone down well with many social media users.

In the video, which is no longer on De Jong’s account, he lets his followers know that he “has now returned from his trip to Budapest”. It turned out to coincide with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, about twelve hundred kilometers away.

“With the current situation in Ukraine, guys,” the video begins. ,,I was only in Budapest 24 hours. But it was a bit scary. I was there this morning and when I woke up there was the invasion of Ukraine. But I’m back home, so carefree†

Topographic knowledge

The fifteen-second video was picked up by the popular Twitter account How can I do this about me, where De Jong mainly incurs misunderstanding. “Lack of topographical knowledge among people who think anything that sounds Slavic/Eastern European must be in Russia or Ukraine,” someone says.

,,I was playing Football Manager with Dinamo Kyiv this week. It’s really getting closer,” said another. “By the eye of the needle!” says another.

This isn’t the first time the 22-year-old vlogger has been discredited. Last year, De Jong went through the dust because of a vlog on a 9/11 flight. “Flying 9/11 and we survived our flight,” he said in the video. This provoked angry reactions among the vlog’s more than 300,000 viewers.



