28-year-old woman arrested after destroying ex-husband’s belongings

The woman who last week home vandalism of her ex-partner, after a disagreement over her share in the house, is Okesha S., 28, reports the Suriname Police Force.

She was found and arrested by police from Latour’s office on Saturday, February 19 at a residential address in Goede Expecting. Okesha’s ex-partner reported an act of vandalism against him the same day. He told police the young woman had destroyed the house, her cars and two laptops

The preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was no longer wanted at the home of her ex-partner. When she went to get her belongings, she got into an argument with the man. It didn’t go over well with Okesha, after which she proceeded to destroy. Police were called to the scene and found the woman at the scene. She was immediately arrested and taken to the police station.

According to Okesha, she also claims the house, since she built it with the man. After consultation with the Suriname Public Prosecutor’s Office, it was placed under lock and key. reports the police.