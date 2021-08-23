In the United States, the Dutch prepare for Storm Henri

Daniëlle van Rootselaar, 22, is from Utrecht but is currently studying at Brown University in Rhode Island. “The center of the storm is expected to invade us,” she told RTL Nieuws.

The necessary measures have been taken in his neighborhood: ‘”Almost all public places are now closed. The university has distributed emergency packages with food, so that we do not have to leave the house again. Yesterday I also wanted to buy some extra food in the supermarket, but almost all the shelves were already empty.

tropical storm

It used to be called a hurricane, but now Henri’s wind speed has decreased slightly, so it’s now called a tropical storm. “But the wind is not the biggest problem,” said Brian Verhoeven of Buienradar. “A huge amount of precipitation is expected, in some places more than 200 millimeters of rain.”