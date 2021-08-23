Red Cross: the number of migrants killed during a sea crossing triples

The number of migrants killed during the overseas trip between Libya and Europe has tripled in one year, the Red Cross reported. At least 792 people died in the first half of this year, three times more than the same period last year.

According to the humanitarian organization, the real number of victims is probably higher, as many people are still missing. After a relatively calm year 2020, distressing situations, such as in Afghanistan and in the Ethiopian state, have Tiger, scare away many people, says the Red Cross.

Teams from the International Red Cross will soon join the crew of the Ocean Viking ship of the SOS Méditerranée association. Migrants who have disembarked from the boats receive basic necessities on the boat and receive medical and psychological support.

The Red Cross is launching the “Kilometers of Opportunity” campaign to raise money to provide migrants with medical aid, clean water, shelter and food during their journey. The intention is for participants to cycle, walk, run or roller skate to cover as many kilometers as possible and get sponsored for it. According to the Red Cross, the kilometers they cover symbolize the distance that 80 million refugees have to travel each year.