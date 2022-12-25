Humanitarian organizations strike in Afghanistan over ban on women

Reuters

ONS News• today, 12:04 •Amended today, 1:22 p.m.

Foreign aid organizations have suspended their work in Afghanistan following yesterday’s ban on women working for aid organisations. The radical Islamic Taliban government said it imposed the ban because it had received complaints that women in aid organizations did not always follow the dress code.

Aid organizations that employ women are losing their licenses, but they say they can’t do their job without the women.

“We have adapted to all cultural norms, but we simply cannot do without our dedicated female staff, who are essential in reaching women who are in desperate need of help,” said a spokesperson for the Council. Norwegian for Refugees, an organization based in Afghanistan. employs 468 women.

Catastrophic

US Secretary of State Blinken said the ban would have dire consequences for the Afghan people. UN Secretary General Guterres called the ban extremely worrying. “The UN and its partners are helping more than 28 million Afghans who depend on humanitarian aid to survive.”

The ban is yet another violation of the position of women. He has been under pressure since the Taliban movement took power in the country last year. They then said that women were allowed to work and study, but within the framework of Sharia.