German cash transport employee (42 years old) on the run with one million euros | instagram

In Germany, we have been assiduously looking for two months for an employee of a cash transport company who took away a million euros in cash. According to German media, it is Mirnesa S., 42 years old. She had easy access to money through her work.



Hans Renier



25 Dec 2022



According to German RTL Wouldn’t look out of place in a gangster movie. A woman steals more than a million euros in broad daylight from the money transport company where she works. The theft took place on October 14 around 3 p.m. and was detected the same day. The police have been silently searching for the woman for months, but without success.

This is why the speed has now shifted into high gear: photos of the suspect have been distributed and a reward of 37,500 euros has been offered for a tip leading to an arrest.

Surveillance camera

The woman had worked for a cash transport company in Stuttgart for several years and handled large sums of money every day. On October 14, she stole more than a million euros. Security camera footage shows how she pulls a black bag full of banknotes from a safe and walks away with it.

Although the identity of the suspect has not been revealed, the German media know who it is: Mirnesa S. (42 years old). The woman is 1.74 meters tall, has blue-green eyes, platinum blonde hair and numerous tattoos all over her body, mostly on her arms, police said.

According to German media, she is a purebred luxury princess. Her Instagram profile shows that she loves fine jewelry, expensive cosmetics and luxury accessories. She unpacks with designer bags, a Rolex on her wrist, lots of makeup and sprayed lips.

OnlyFans model

In Stuttgart, the woman is also known as Miki. Before she started working for the money transport company, she worked as a waitress. There are photos on Instagram showing the suspect in an embracing pose with an OnlyFans model from Stuttgart, who has more than 400,000 followers.

According to Bosnian media, Miki is from Bosnia and Herzegovina. She would live in the dissatisfaction of her parents because of her way of life. The German police suspect the woman of having fled abroad. The thief risks according to Image up to ten years in prison.

On social networks, the suspect likes to show off her luxurious lifestyle. © RV



The woman takes the money from the safe and leaves with it. © Stuttgart Police



The suspect is 1.74 meters tall, has platinum blonde hair and multiple tattoos. © RV



© RV



Mirnesa S. (42) fled with a bag full of banknotes on October 14. © Stuttgart Police/RV

