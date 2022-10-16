Greek border police find 92 naked migrants and accuse Turkey | NOW

The Greek border guard found 92 naked migrants on the bank of the Evros on Friday. The Evros is the river between Greece and Turkey. According to the Greek authorities, the group was dropped off there by Turkish border guards, writes the Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

According to the newspaper, the migrants told the border police that Turkish agents had taken them to Evros. They would then have been transferred to the Greek side by boat. There they were left without clothes or other personal belongings.

Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis posted a photo of the naked men emerging from the undergrowth on Twitter. He called it “a disgrace to civilization”.

Greece regularly accuses Turkey of forcing migrants across the border. Turkey accuses Greece of “pushing back” migrants to Turkey. These so-called pushbacks, which also take place at sea, are prohibited by European law. This means that people do not have the possibility to apply for asylum.

The land border between Greece and Turkey is about 220 kilometers long and runs almost entirely along the Evros. On the Greek side there is a border fence for 40 kilometers. The Athens government plans to extend the fence along the entire border.