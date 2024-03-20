Gaza Residents Struggling to Find Food

In a joint effort, UK and US forces have carried out a series of new strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. A total of 18 Houthi positions were targeted in the latest wave of attacks, which were conducted in coordination between British and American forces.

The purpose of these strikes has not been specified, but they come amid escalating conflict in Yemen, with foreign military involvement becoming increasingly prevalent. The Houthi rebels, who are believed to be backed by Iran, have been a key target for Western forces seeking to contain their influence in the region.

However, with the increase in military action, concerns about civilian casualties have also been raised. The ongoing conflict in Yemen has already taken a heavy toll on the civilian population, and the latest strikes are likely to exacerbate the situation further.

The international community has called for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Yemen, with a focus on ending the violence and addressing the humanitarian crisis in the country. As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how the involvement of UK and US forces will impact the overall trajectory of the conflict in Yemen.