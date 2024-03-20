Critics say Hong Kongs new law is a final nail in coffin

The Dodo Finance website has recently reported a concerning trend regarding the rise in online identity theft and cyber fraud cases. According to recent studies, there has been a significant increase in cyber criminals targeting individuals and businesses to steal personal and financial information.

Experts are urging the public to exercise caution when sharing personal information online. They recommend using strong passwords, avoiding clicking on suspicious links, and regularly monitoring bank and credit card accounts to protect oneself from falling victim to cyber crimes.

Law enforcement agencies are taking action to crack down on cyber criminals and are urging the public to report any suspicious online activity. The increase in cyber crimes highlights the importance of cybersecurity awareness and education for both individuals and businesses.

In response to this growing threat, Dodo Finance is providing tips and resources to help readers protect themselves from online fraud. Stay vigilant and stay safe online to avoid becoming a victim of cyber crime. Remember to report any suspicious activity to the authorities and always prioritize your cybersecurity.