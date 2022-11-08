Former South Korean leader abandons Kim Jong-un’s dogs | Abroad

Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in has given up two dogs he received as gifts from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported. The four-legged friends are back with the South Korean state because Moon would not receive any aid for care.

The North Korean pungsan breed hunting dogs were given to Moon in 2018 as a sign of friendship. Relations between the countries have cooled considerably. Tensions have been high in recent months, with increased military activity in both the north and south.

The Songkang male and the Gomi female were about 1 year old when they crossed the border. They had seven puppies under President Moon. The couple and a puppy stayed with Moon after the change of president in May this year, although the four-legged friends are state property. The youngest dog still lives with Moon, according to Yonhap.

dog deal

Local media report that upon the change of president, an agreement was reached over the dogs, consisting of 2.5 million won (over $1,800) per month for care. According to Moon’s office, the deal is not being executed for “inexplicable” reasons. The presidential office indicates that consultations are underway with the ministries concerned.

Songkang and Gomi were not the first dogs North Korea gave to South Korea. Kim Jong-il, the father of the current North Korean leader, gave two pungsan dogs to South Korean President Kim Dae-jung in 2000. This happened after the first summit with the leaders of the two countries.

