A formal announcement from Donald Trump about a potential 2024 presidential bid was not made on Monday night, but the former US president said in a livestreamed speech he would make a ‘big announcement’ November 15.

Trump spoke on the eve of the halfway, the US midterm elections, at a campaign rally in the state of Ohio. Posted earlier today The Washington Post that Trump had upset the Republican Party by dropping his presidential bid during his speech there.

However, after a lengthy speech, Trump said he would not make any statements that would distract from Tuesday’s midterms and would make an announcement Nov. 15 from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

What he says there should no longer be called a surprise. Trump has more than once hinted at his intention to launch a third presidential campaign lately. In recent days, he said he would rejoin “very, very, very likely” and formalize his intentions “very, very soon”.

At a rally in Pennsylvania last weekend, he told his audience that they “will be very, very happy in a very, very, very short time.” “You will be amazed at the speed. But first we need to secure a historic victory for Republicans on November 8,” he said.

On November 8, two years after Joe Biden was elected President of the United States, Americans will once again go to the polls. This time for the important “mid-terms”: