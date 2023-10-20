Title: Sabotage Suspected in Balticonnector Gas Pipeline Breakage; China and Russia Under Investigation

In a major development, an investigation is currently underway into the damage caused to the Balticonnector gas pipeline, with the focus squarely on the Chinese vessel, NewNew Polar Bear. The incident took place on October 8, resulting in both the gas pipeline and a vital telecoms cable connecting Finland and Estonia being severed. Finnish investigators suspect sabotage and are exploring the potential involvement of the NewNew Polar Bear.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, a third link connecting Stockholm to Tallinn was also damaged around the same time. Notably, Finnish investigators have discovered that the movements of the NewNew Polar Bear closely aligned with the time and location of the gas pipeline damage. Estonian investigators are simultaneously exploring the incidents and are considering the involvement of two ships, NewNew Polar Bear and Russia’s Sevmorput. Vessel tracking data depicts these two ships as the only ones present at all three incident sites.

Remarkably, the investigation has since confirmed that the damage to the gas pipeline was caused by an external mechanical force rather than an explosion. Authorities have discovered a “heavy object” on the seabed near the pipeline damage, leading them to investigate its potential connection to the incident. Finland’s foreign ministry has initiated contact with both China and Russia to address the ongoing investigation.

These alarming incidents have drawn attention to the security of energy supplies in the Nordic region, prompting increased NATO patrols in the Baltic Sea. Concerns are mounting as to the potential repercussions of such sabotage on energy stability within the region.

In response, Russia’s Rosatom has vehemently denied any involvement in the pipeline damage, stating categorically that the Sevmorput ship had no connection to the incident. These developments have only deepened the intrigue surrounding this case, setting the stage for a highly charged and complex investigation.

