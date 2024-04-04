Explore the Worst Cities for Allergies in the US with Dodo Finance

As spring blossoms into full swing, many Americans are finding themselves in the grips of seasonal allergies. With warmer weather and longer days, it’s a time of renewal and rejuvenation for most, but for the 80 million allergy sufferers in the country, it’s a different story.

This year, allergy season arrived early and is expected to linger longer than usual, thanks to changes in the climate. According to data from Pollen.com, the South, Southeast, and parts of the Midwest are currently experiencing the highest pollen counts in the nation. As a result, many allergy sufferers are facing runny noses, itchy eyes, and relentless sneezing.

A recent study conducted by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America named Wichita, Kansas as the worst city for seasonal allergies, with cities like Virginia Beach, Dallas, and Oklahoma City following closely behind. Climate Central also reported that allergy seasons have lengthened in 83% of locations since 1970, due to a warming climate and increased levels of CO2, which can stimulate pollen production.

Common symptoms of pollen allergies include runny nose, sneezing, itchy eyes, and swelling. For those with asthma, exposure to pollen can exacerbate their symptoms. Experts recommend seeking relief from allergy symptoms by following expert tips and consulting healthcare providers if asthma symptoms worsen due to environmental exposure.

So as the flowers bloom and the days get longer, allergy sufferers are bracing themselves for a challenging season ahead. Take precautions, stay informed, and don’t hesitate to seek help if your symptoms become unbearable.