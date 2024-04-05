Massachusetts man receives first successful pig kidney transplant and is discharged from hospital

Dodo Finance

Historic Pig Kidney Transplant Marks Milestone in Xenotransplantation

In a groundbreaking moment for medical science, Massachusetts General Hospital has successfully performed the world’s first genetically modified pig kidney transplant on a human recipient. The recipient, 62-year-old Rick Slayman, who was suffering from end-stage kidney disease, has been discharged from the hospital after undergoing the life-saving surgery on March 16.

The procedure, aimed at making the pig kidney more compatible with a human recipient and eliminating the risk of infection, has been hailed as a historic milestone in xenotransplantation. Slayman expressed his gratitude for the exceptional care he received from the hospital staff and his happiness at leaving the hospital with a clean bill of health.

This success offers hope for the millions of patients worldwide suffering from kidney failure and could potentially provide an alternative solution to the global organ shortage crisis. With more than 100,000 people in the U.S. currently on waiting lists for organ transplants, kidneys are the most commonly needed organs, and the number of people with end-stage kidney disease is expected to rise significantly by 2030.

Massachusetts General Hospital, known for performing the world’s first human organ transplant in 1954, has over 1,400 patients on the waiting list for a kidney transplant. The hospital hopes that this groundbreaking transplant approach will offer a lifeline to patients in need of organ transplants and potentially save many lives in the future.

This historic moment in medical history has set a precedent for the future of organ transplantation and offers a glimmer of hope for those in need of life-saving procedures.