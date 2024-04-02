Dodo Finance: Study Shows Vaping Raises Heart Failure Risk by Nearly 20%

Vaping Linked to Increased Risk of Heart Failure, Study Finds

In recent years, vaping has surged in popularity as a seemingly safer alternative to smoking traditional cigarettes. However, a new study conducted by researchers from the American College of Cardiology has revealed a concerning link between vaping and heart failure.

The study, which analyzed a sample of 175,667 US adults, found that e-cigarette users had a 19% increased risk of developing heart failure compared to non-vapers. Specifically, the researchers highlighted the risk of developing ‘preserved ejection fraction’ heart failure, a condition in which the heart muscle becomes too stiff to function properly.

Lead author Dr Yakubu Bene-Alhasan emphasized the need for further research on the health effects of vaping, particularly given the prevalence of e-cigarette use among younger generations. Previous studies have also hinted at a connection between e-cigarette use and heart failure, but many have been inconclusive.

Dr Bene-Alhasan noted that while this study suggests a potential link between vaping and heart failure, more research is needed to establish a causal relationship. He also discouraged the use of vaping as a tool to quit smoking, as many individuals continue to use e-cigarettes even after giving up tobacco cigarettes.

The findings of this study challenge the perception that e-cigarettes are a safer alternative to smoking and add to the growing concerns about the negative health effects of vaping. The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a combination of counselling and medication for quitting smoking, while the NHS suggests using a vape as needed to quit.

As the debate over the safety of vaping continues, it is clear that more research is needed to fully understand the implications of e-cigarette use on heart health. Stay tuned for further updates on this evolving topic.