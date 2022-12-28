European ski areas remain green, half of French slopes are closed

ONS News• today, 09:17 •Amended today, 12:52

Popular ski resorts in the Alps have to deal with too little snow. Especially in the lower areas, the green meadows are still fully visible in many places. In France, half of the ski slopes are closed.

There is little snow to be seen in this winter sports area at the foot of the French Alps:

The winter sports area in France is not a paradise of snow, but of green meadows

In mid-December, it was still cold and the winter season had started well, explains correspondent Frank Renout in the NOS Radio 1 Newspaper. “Since last week, temperatures have risen and rain has come. The snow has disappeared in many areas and tourists cannot climb the mountain.” Ski slopes in Austria, Germany and Italy were also affected by a lack of snow.

It’s not exceptional. Due to climate change, ski resorts are warming up on average and low areas have less and less snow. The winter sports season is also getting shorter and shorter.

One of the two tracks closed

According to French professional associations, one out of two tracks in the country is now closed. There are big differences by country and even by region. “In the higher areas, there are always the greatest chances of snow. The temperature is lower there, but in the Pyrenees in particular, a lot of things are closed there,” says Renout. “As soon as the snow falls and stays, everything can quickly open up again,” he says, “only nobody knows when that will happen.”

AFP A snow cannon on a track in Austria

The lack of snow means many entrepreneurs at ski resorts are struggling. Because tourists stay away, they have no income and have to send staff home.

Renout: “Christmas holidays provide 25% of annual income in many areas. It is also important for France in general, because around 120,000 people have jobs in ski areas.”

artificial snow

Artificial snow can be used, but it leads to a lot of discussion. “It’s an option that is used a lot, but it costs a lot of water and energy. And it’s very sensitive now,” says Renout.

Artificial snow also doesn’t work in the long run, researchers say, because it can’t be pulverized against lack of snow. Too much artificial snow would be needed. “You just have to get used to less snow, short winters and especially snow in the high mountains, say the specialists.”

The days to come will remain sweet

In the next few days, the weather will remain mild in the Alps and the sun will shine brightly in many places. The temperature will rise even more in many places and the frost line will rise in even higher areas. Here and there the temperature will exceed 10 degrees. Local media write about the spring weather in parts of France, Austria and Italy.