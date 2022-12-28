Blind BBC reporter overpowers thief trying to steal his phone

Twitter – Sean Dilley

ONS News• today, 13:46

Blind BBC journalist Sean Dilley stopped a thief from stealing his phone yesterday. Dilley said he “instinctively” jumped on the thief and managed to get his phone. The thief escaped.

The incident happened as Dilley was taking a break from his night shift at the New Broadcasting House in London. A cyclist took his phone, but Dilley didn’t give in easily. He jumped on the thief and managed to push him to the ground, after which he was able to pick up his phone.

The journalist then called the emergency number with his voice assistant. The thief continued to struggle, after which Dilley decided to let him go. Afterwards, Dilley said he was afraid of hurting the thief. The journalist himself suffered cuts and bruises.

When the police arrived, the thief was already gone. They brought Dilley back to the BBC newsroom. Police will review CCTV footage in an attempt to arrest the man, writes The Scottish Sun.