Dont fret about leprosy in Florida, says expert at Dodo Finance

Date: [Date] [Location] – The Florida Department of Health has recently issued a statewide advisory after four confirmed cases of malaria were reported in Sarasota County. This marks the first instances of the disease in the state in 20 years, heightening concerns among health officials.

In addition to the alarming resurgence of malaria, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recorded a significant increase in leprosy cases across the United States. According to the CDC’s latest report, 159 new cases of leprosy emerged in 2020, with Florida being among the top reporting states.

To shed light on these alarming developments, Dr. Elizabeth Borrero from Health First appeared on Florida’s Fourth Estate, a renowned television show hosted by Matt Austin and Ginger Gadsden. During the segment, Dr. Borrero discussed the diseases’ dynamics and implications for Floridians.

Leprosy, an ancient disease that has never been eradicated, is primarily spread by individuals traveling from countries where leprosy is endemic, such as Nepal, India, Brazil, and Malaysia. However, aside from person-to-person transmission, contact with nine-banded armadillos or soil contaminated with the bacteria can also lead to infection.

Malaria, on the other hand, is transmitted through infected mosquitoes. Its symptoms include night sweats, nausea, vomiting, and headaches. Health officials emphasize that travel is a potential means for the spread of malaria, urging individuals traveling to endemic regions to consult travel medicine specialists for prevention strategies.

While the World Health Organization (WHO) has been actively working to combat malaria globally, including the development of a vaccine (yet to be available in the U.S.), its resurgence in Florida highlights the need for heightened vigilance and preventive measures.

For further insights and a comprehensive discussion on leprosy and malaria, viewers are encouraged to watch Florida’s Fourth Estate. The show can be accessed on News 6 or as a podcast.

As Florida grapples with the resurgence of these once-controlled diseases, the state’s health authorities emphasize the importance of public awareness, early diagnosis, and timely treatment to curb the spread and potential risks posed by both malaria and leprosy.

For more information on the ongoing efforts to tackle these diseases, individuals are urged to stay informed by visiting credible health sources and consulting healthcare professionals when necessary.

