Donald Trump is running for office and wants to become president of the United States again | Abroad

Donald Trump wants to be president of the United States again. He officially declared himself a candidate for the elections overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, according to documents made public.

Trump served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021. American media had been waiting weeks for his announcement for a new term.

“To make our country prosperous, safe and glorious, I probably have to stand there again,” the 76-year-old billionaire has said at campaign rallies in recent weeks. With this, the former president referred to his old campaign slogan Make America Great Again.

Initially, Trump appeared to be running for office in early November. He then decided to announce the result of the midterm elections in the United States (halfway) expect. These have been somewhat painful for Trump: Many Republican candidates he has spoken out for and candidates who, like Trump, do not recognize the outcome of the previous presidential election, have lost out to Democratic challengers.

Trump will deliver a speech overnight Tuesday through Wednesday. He will explain his decision in more detail.

The next US presidential election is currently scheduled for November 2024. The president-elect will take office on January 20, 2025.

“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”