200 healthcare workers in Suriname receive land papers

Tuesday, November 15 was a special day for healthcare providers; more than 200 medical employees of the Academic Hospital of Paramaribo (AZP) received their land documents on Tuesday. President Santokhi highlighted on this occasion the hard work that has been done in a short time to welcome these people.

“It is the policy of the Surinamese government that every Surinamese should be given a piece of land. One of the most important things people need is a roof over their heads. And before that, having a building plot is a must. Use this land, so useful,” said President Santokhi.

The Head of State also indicated that health care providers play an important role in society. They were also a rock in the surf during the pandemic. “There is certainly more to do for this group,” noted the head of government.

Besides the Head of State, Vice-President Ronnie Brunswijk, Speaker of Parliament Marinus Bee and Ministers Dinotha Vorswijk of Land Policy and Forest Management (GBB) and Amar Ramadhin of Public Health were also present at the ‘AZP.

Having your own lot provides stability in life. “It is planned that 1,700 declarations of will will be issued to people in the field of health and other groups,” said Minister Vorswijk.

The plots are located in Geertruidenberg on the Commewijne river in the district of Commewijne. Eligible persons must take the necessary steps within six months to receive the final decision. Minister Vorswijk asked for this to be done in time so that the declarations do not expire.



