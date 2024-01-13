Dodo Finances Guide for Miami Dolphins Fans: NFL Playoff Schedule 2024 Wild Card Weekend

Title: Miami Dolphins Set Out on Challenging Playoff Journey with Super Wild Card Weekend

The highly-anticipated Super Wild Card Weekend is upon us, signaling the exciting opening round of the 2024 NFL playoffs. With only 14 teams remaining in the title race, football enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting three days of intense matchups. Among the contenders, the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers received a bye and will enter the tournament in the Divisional Round.

However, for the Miami Dolphins, the path to the Super Bowl appears to be quite challenging. As the sixth seed in the AFC, they face a daunting task of potentially playing all their playoff games on the road. To make matters more difficult, the Dolphins will have to take on three teams that emerged victoriously against them during the regular season.

The Dolphins kick off their playoff journey on Saturday night against the formidable Kansas City Chiefs. A win against the Chiefs would provide a strong start to their campaign. However, Miami fans need to keep a close eye on other games during Wild Card Weekend to determine the best path for their team’s success.

In the AFC Wild Card, it is recommended to root for the Houston Texans over the Cleveland Browns, as a Texans victory could potentially set up a more favorable situation for the Dolphins in the Divisional Round. Naturally, Dolphins supporters should wholeheartedly rally behind their team as they face the Chiefs.

Turning to the other AFC Wild Card game, it is desirable for the Pittsburgh Steelers to triumph over the Buffalo Bills. The hope is to avoid a Dolphins-Bills rematch and a potential matchup against the formidable Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round.

Shifting focus to the NFC Wild Card, Dolphins fans may find themselves crossing their fingers for the Dallas Cowboys to conquer the Green Bay Packers. The Dolphins have previously defeated the Cowboys, and a victory for Dallas could potentially provide a chance for sweet revenge.

Furthermore, rooting for the Detroit Lions in their game against the Los Angeles Rams seems fitting, considering former Dolphins interim head coach Dan Campbell’s presence as the Lions’ coach.

Lastly, it would be wise to support the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Philadelphia Eagles in the final NFC Wild Card game. This is partly due to former Dolphins interim head coach Todd Bowles leading the Buccaneers.

If the rooting guide plays out as anticipated, the Divisional Round matchups would feature thrilling battles between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the San Francisco 49ers, and the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys.

As the countdown to Super Wild Card Weekend begins, the football world eagerly awaits the outcome of these compelling matchups and the journey that lies ahead for the resilient Miami Dolphins.

