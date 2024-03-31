DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy firm, is facing severe damage as a result of Russian attacks on five of its six plants. This has led to an 80% loss in generating capacity, with repairs estimated to take up to 18 months, according to the firm’s head. The destruction of DTEK’s plants has significant implications for Ukraine’s energy supply and infrastructure.

In response to the ongoing conflict, France has announced plans to provide Ukraine with “hundreds” of armoured personnel carriers and anti-aircraft missiles. This move is part of a new aid package aimed at supporting the Ukrainian army’s frontline needs. The support from France highlights the international community’s commitment to helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression.

Despite international support for Ukraine, Russia maintains a significant advantage in the conflict, with the UK Ministry of Defence reporting that Moscow has been recruiting additional personnel and advancing further west of Avdiivka. The control of villages in the region by Russian forces has raised concerns about the escalation of the conflict.

In a show of solidarity with Ukraine, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo has declared that Russian and Belarusian athletes are not welcome at the Olympics in Paris this year. Russian athletes may still compete as neutrals, but the decision reflects strong support for Ukraine and condemnation of the Kremlin’s actions.

The International Olympic Committee’s restrictions on Russian athletes have sparked backlash from Moscow, with accusations of “neo-nazism” for limiting Russian athlete participation. Russian athletes are allowed to compete as neutrals but are prohibited from supporting the Kremlin’s assault on Ukraine.

Polish prime minister Donald Tusk has warned that Europe is entering a “prewar” era and called on European countries to increase defence investment in response to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Tusk’s urgency underscores the need for swift action in the face of escalating tensions.

In a tragic development, foreign diplomats in Russia paid tribute at the site of a recent attack in Moscow that killed 144 people, including ambassadors from the US, EU countries, Africa, and Latin America. The attack, claimed by an affiliate of the Islamic State group, has sparked debate about responsibility and the involvement of Ukraine and the west in the ongoing conflict.