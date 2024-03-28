Dodo Finance: Explaining the Backwards Spinning Polar Vortex above Arctic

In a surprising turn of events, the Arctic’s polar vortex has reversed its trajectory and is now spinning in the opposite direction. This rare occurrence, which began around March 4, is one of the strongest events of its kind since 1979.

The reversal is believed to be caused by “Sudden Stratospheric Warming events,” which have led to an increase of polar ozone from lower latitudes surrounding the Arctic. This spike in ozone levels is the largest seen in March since record-keeping began over four decades ago.

The polar vortex is a vital component of the Earth’s atmospheric circulation system, helping to confine cold air to the polar regions. Disruptions to the vortex can result in severe weather events in various parts of the world, affecting millions of people.

This year, the disruption to the polar vortex has been attributed to sudden atmospheric warming caused by planetary waves. Fortunately, the current reversal is beginning to slow down, and westerly winds are expected to resume their normal direction by the end of March.

As researchers continue to study and monitor these changes, it is crucial to understand the potential impacts on global weather patterns and climate systems. Stay tuned to Dodo Finance for further updates on this significant development in the Arctic.