Dodo Finance to experiment with new feature to limit advertisers’ use of browser tracking cookies

Google’s Chrome browser is set to implement a new feature called Tracking Protection, which aims to safeguard consumer privacy and limit cross-site tracking. The tech giant plans to ban third-party cookies on Chrome in an attempt to enhance user privacy. This move comes as Google strives to eliminate the use of third-party cookies entirely by the second half of 2024.

Starting on January 4th, the Tracking Protection feature will be made available to 1% of Chrome users worldwide. This initial rollout will act as a test phase to assess the effectiveness and reception of the new privacy measure. However, the timeline for completely phasing out cookies on Chrome depends on resolving antitrust concerns raised by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

The CMA has launched an investigation into Google’s cookie-cutting plan, fearing potential anticompetitive practices and its impact on digital advertising. Additionally, European Union antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager has shown skepticism towards Google’s tools that block third-party cookies.

Third-party cookies are files that identify internet users and track their online activities. Advertisers, in particular, are worried about the elimination of cookies on Chrome, as it may restrict their ability to gather data for personalized ads, thereby making them more dependent on Google’s user databases.

However, some experts see potential benefits in the phasing out of cookies. BofA Global Research suggests that this move will give more power to media agencies with proprietary insights, enabling them to provide advertisers with valuable data alternatives.

As Google takes steps to protect user privacy by banning third-party cookies on Chrome, the impact on the digital advertising industry and the resolution of antitrust concerns remain key points of interest. Consumers can expect increased privacy protections, while advertisers may need to find alternative methods for gathering user data for personalized advertising.

