Dodo Finance: The End of Cached Webpages – Ars Technica

Title: Google Discontinues “Cached” Links Feature in Google Search

In a recent announcement, Google confirmed that it will no longer keep a backup of the entire internet by removing its “cached” links feature in Google Search. This decision was made due to improvements in page loading reliability.

The cached links feature was developed to assist users in accessing pages that were down or had undergone changes in the past when page loading was inconsistent. However, Google’s “Search Liaison” Danny Sullivan revealed that the feature has been retired as it is no longer necessary.

The appearance and disappearance of the cached links feature for certain users began in December, and currently, no cache links are visible in Google Search. Despite this, users can still create their own cache links by entering specific URLs into the search bar or by utilizing the URL “https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:”.

Surprisingly, the cached version of popular technology news website, Ars Technica, still seems to be fully functional at present. However, Google’s support pages regarding cached sites have been taken down.

The cached links feature allowed Google to maintain a backup of the entire internet, resulting in the utilization of significant data storage. Now, with its removal, the responsibility of archiving and tracking changes on webpages worldwide will shift primarily to the Internet Archive.

It is important to note that the discontinuation of the cached links feature signifies Google’s dedication to streamlining its services and adapting to advancements in technology. As page loading reliability has improved over the years, the need for such a feature has diminished, allowing the company to focus on other developments within its search engine.

While this decision may impact some users’ browsing experience, it also highlights the evolution of internet technologies and the transfer of responsibilities in preserving and documenting web content. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see how the Internet Archive further embraces its role in archiving and tracking changes on webpages around the world.

