Dodo Finance: Store Your Phone Location Instead of the Cloud with Google Maps

Google Maps has announced new location controls to give users more control over their data, according to an official statement released by the tech giant. The update includes several notable changes aimed at enhancing user privacy and flexibility.

One of the key changes is the introduction of an option to save the Timeline directly to users’ devices instead of storing it in the cloud. The Timeline is a secure record of all the places users have visited, which requires enabling Location History. By allowing users to save the Timeline locally, Google offers an additional layer of protection to their data.

Additionally, Google Maps now automatically deletes Location History data after three months, a significant reduction from the previous retention period of 18 months. This move aligns with Google’s ongoing efforts to prioritize user privacy and data control. Users also have the freedom to delete their information or turn off auto-delete whenever they wish, and they can choose to completely disable Location History.

A notable feature introduced in this update is a shortcut accessible by clicking on the blue dot on the map. This shortcut allows users to conveniently access settings related to Location History and the Timeline. Users can edit the information shared and stored on Google Maps without the need to navigate through complicated settings menus.

Another valuable feature is the ability to delete location-specific data such as directions, searches, and shares. This option empowers users to manage their data more efficiently and enhance their privacy on the platform.

According to Google, these updates will be gradually rolled out in the coming weeks on both Android and iOS devices. The ability to save the Timeline directly to the device, instead of relying on cloud storage, is expected to be available within the next year, providing users with even more control over their data.

Overall, the newly announced location controls on Google Maps aim to prioritize user privacy and give users greater control over their data. These updates demonstrate Google’s commitment to continuously enhancing data security and transparency on its platforms. As users become increasingly aware of their digital footprint, features like those offered by Google Maps are crucial in meeting evolving privacy expectations.

