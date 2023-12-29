Dodo Finance: Ricky Watters excluded from 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

Title: Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Finalists Announced

In a significant development for football fans and enthusiasts, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 is one step closer to being finalized. The 25 Modern-Era player semifinalists have been reduced to 15 finalists, marking a crucial stage in the selection process.

Next year, up to five players from the finalist list will have the honor of being nominated into the prestigious Pro Football Hall of Fame. Among the finalists, six players find themselves with a chance to join the exclusive club of gridiron greats, including two who have earned this recognition in their first year of eligibility.

While no Seattle Seahawks veterans made the list of finalists this time, the presence of three players with brief stints with the Seahawks adds local interest. Tight end Antonio Gates, defensive end Julius Peppers, and versatile player Devin Hester, known for his kick return skills, are all included on the finalist list.

The list of finalists also boasts several notable names from NFL history, such as wide receivers Torry Holt, Reggie Wayne, and Andre Johnson. Other standout players include defensive end Jared Allen, linebacker Patrick Willis, and running back Fred Taylor.

Former Seahawks running back Ricky Watters was among the semifinalists but did not make the cut this year. Similarly, prominent players like Tiki Barber, London Fletcher, Anquan Boldin, Steve Smith Sr, Vince Wilfork, Robert Mathis, Hines Ward, James Harrison, and Robert Mathis missed out on the finalist stage.

Notably, defensive end Dwight Freeney, known for his devastating spin move, is a finalist. Freeney played four games with the Seahawks in 2017, leaving a lasting impression on the team and fans. Similarly, wide receiver and return specialist Devin Hester, widely regarded as the greatest returner in league history, briefly played for the Seahawks in 2016.

Additionally, offensive lineman Jahri Evans, a four-time All-Pro, briefly joined the Seahawks for the preseason in 2016 before returning to the New Orleans Saints. Furthermore, Jared Allen, an iconic pass rusher, was briefly associated with the Seahawks before signing with the Chicago Bears in 2014.

Excitement continues to build around the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024, as football enthusiasts eagerly await the announcement of the final inductees during the week of the Super Bowl. The selected individuals will forever be immortalized in the annals of the game, joining the ranks of the legendary athletes who have preceded them.

