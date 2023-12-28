Dodo Finance: NFL Fantasy 2023 Start em, Sit em: Quarterbacks for Week 17

Title: Impressive Fantasy Football Performances from Nick Mullens and Other Viable Options for Two-QB Leagues

In the realm of fantasy football, one name that is quickly making a splash is Nick Mullens. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback has shown immense potential in his two starts, amassing an impressive 714 yards and four touchdowns. Despite some turnover issues, Mullens has managed to score 17 and 16.5 fantasy points in his games, making him an intriguing candidate for fantasy managers.

Mullens’ production in two-quarterback leagues is simply too good to ignore, especially with the upcoming game against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers have had a tough time defending against the Panthers, which raises the possibility of Mullens having a field day against their defense.

Another noteworthy option for fantasy managers in two-QB leagues is Mason Rudolph. After scoring a solid 20 points in his last outing, Rudolph is expected to start in place of Kenny Pickett, further cementing his position as a viable fantasy asset.

Entering the picture is Tyrod Taylor, who possesses the ability to score points with his legs. Taylor’s dual-threat capabilities make him an enticing option for fantasy managers looking to optimize their team’s potential. Additionally, his willingness to take shots downfield makes him even more appealing. Given that the Houston Texans will likely need to keep up with the red-hot Rams offense, Taylor’s potential to rack up points cannot be underestimated.

Speaking of the Rams, their defense has been somewhat vulnerable against quarterbacks this season, allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game. This opens up opportunities for quarterbacks like Taylor to shine and deliver valuable fantasy returns.

Finally, if Will Levis is healthy and able to play, he could serve as a reliable fallback option against the struggling Houston Texans. The Texans have had their difficulties in defending against the passing game, which could provide Levis with a platform to showcase his skills.

In conclusion, the fantasy football landscape is rife with promising options for two-QB leagues. Nick Mullens, Mason Rudolph, Tyrod Taylor, and potentially Will Levis all offer valuable contributions that should not be overlooked. As fantasy managers prepare for their next matchups, considering these quarterbacks’ potential for high-scoring performances could be the key to fantasy success.

