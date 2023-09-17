Dodo Finance: Predictions and Picks for 2023 Week 3 College Football Game – Alabama vs. USF

Title: Alabama Crimson Tide Faces South Florida Bulls in Anticipated Non-Conference Showdown

In an exciting non-conference matchup, the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide is set to take on the South Florida Bulls this Saturday at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

These two teams have only met once before, back in 2003, with Alabama emerging victorious. Now, they will clash again in what is expected to be a thrilling showdown on the field.

Alabama comes into this game with a 1-1 record for the season, fresh off a challenging 34-24 loss to Texas. Determined to bounce back, the Crimson Tide has been working hard in preparation for their upcoming clash against the Bulls.

Head coach Alex Golesh has been leading the South Florida Bulls, who also stand at a 1-1 record this season. With a new head coach at the helm, South Florida is looking to make a statement against a formidable opponent like Alabama.

According to the SportsLine consensus, Alabama is heavily favored to win by a margin of 34 points. This prediction comes as no surprise, considering the Crimson Tide’s elite-tier talent and remarkable special teams unit.

The over/under for the game is set at 61 points, indicating that a high-scoring affair might be in the cards. Both teams have explosive offenses and are capable of putting up significant numbers on the scoreboard.

In terms of the starting quarterback, Alabama is expected to field Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner, hoping to capitalize on his skills and expertise. This decision will undoubtedly keep fans on the edge of their seats as they witness Buchner’s performance.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which has consistently provided accurate predictions, has generated a profitable return of nearly $2,500 for $100 players by offering top-rated college football picks against the spread. This further bolsters the anticipation surrounding this game.

South Florida is entering the game on a 17-game losing streak against FBS opponents. However, their defense has been active, recording five takeaways in their latest outing, highlighting their ability to disrupt their opponents’ game plan.

Moreover, South Florida’s quarterback Byrum Brown has been a standout player in the AAC, leading the conference with a remarkable eight total touchdowns. His performance will be crucial in South Florida’s quest to spring a surprise against the heavily-favored Crimson Tide.

Based on comprehensive simulations, SportsLine’s model predicts a combined score of 73 points, with one side of the spread hitting in nearly 60% of the simulations. Fans can brace themselves for an entertaining, action-packed game.

As college football enthusiasts eagerly await this highly-anticipated clash, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the South Florida Bulls are set to deliver an exhilarating spectacle. With the teams’ contrasting strengths and an array of talented players, this game promises to be a captivating contest for fans of both sides.

“Devoted bacon guru. Award-winning explorer. Internet junkie. Web lover.”