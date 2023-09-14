Dodo Finance: Fantasy Football Week 2 – Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings: Start em, Sit em, How to Watch TNF, and More

Title: Vikings and Eagles Prepare to Square Off in Thursday Night Showdown

The Minnesota Vikings (0-1) are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) in an exciting Thursday Night Football matchup, marking the second clash of the season. Both teams are eager to prove their mettle and secure a victory after experiencing triumph and setbacks in their respective season openers.

In a nail-biting season debut, the Vikings suffered a close three-point loss, leaving them hungry for redemption. Meanwhile, the Eagles faced a different challenge as they squandered a 16-point lead but ultimately emerged victorious with a five-point win. This intriguing showdown promises to deliver a thrilling encounter from start to finish.

With an over/under of 48.5 points, this Week 2 matchup ranks as one of the most anticipated games. Both teams boast explosive offensive talents, and fans can expect an exciting display of offensive prowess.

In terms of fantasy football, the Vikings showcased their strength in Week 1 with three players ranking among the top 10 at their positions. Conversely, the Eagles did not have any players in the top fantasy performers. This dynamic sets the stage for players like Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison to potentially shine, especially considering the Eagles’ limited defensive back options.

However, both teams have concerns on the injury front. The Eagles will be without running back Kenneth Gainwell, creating opportunities for D’Andre Swift to fill the void. On the defensive side, the Eagles have a few defensive backs ruled out, potentially making it easier for the Vikings’ offensive weapons to have a significant impact on the game.

Historically, the Eagles have had the upper hand against the Vikings, limiting them to a mere seven points in their previous two meetings while tallying 24 or more themselves. However, the Vikings demonstrated defensive vulnerabilities in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ potent passing offense. This could bode well for Eagles quarterback Mac Jones and tight ends, who thrived against the Patriots defense.

For fantasy football enthusiasts, it is worthwhile to consider starting D’Andre Swift and Jordan Addison, given their potential to shine in this matchup. Conversely, it may be prudent to bench running back Alexander Mattison and quarterback Kirk Cousins, as they face formidable challenges against the Eagles’ defense.

Lastly, the emergence of tight end Josh Oliver as a potential waiver wire pickup cannot be overlooked. If T.J. Hockenson, the Detroit Lions’ star tight end, sustains an injury, Oliver could prove to be a valuable alternative for fantasy football managers.

As the Vikings and Eagles gear up for this highly anticipated clash, football fans and fantasy enthusiasts alike eagerly await the exciting showdown. Will the Vikings bounce back from their opening defeat, or will the Eagles build on their Week 1 triumph? Stay tuned to witness the outcome of this epic battle on Thursday night.