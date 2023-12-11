Dodo Finance: Pioneering the Future of Space-based Fuel Stations

Title: Colorado-based Company Revolutionizes Space Industry with Satellite Refueling Technology

Subtitle: Orbit Fab’s Innovative Approach Brings Hope in Efforts to Combat Space Debris

In a significant development for the space industry, Colorado-based company Orbit Fab is set to revolutionize satellite technology by refueling them instead of decommissioning. With over 15,000 satellites sent into orbit since 1957, it is estimated that only slightly over half are still functioning. This poses a serious threat not only to the International Space Station but also to other satellites. In fact, the European Space Agency reports over 640 incidents of fragmentation caused by space debris.

Recognizing the urgent need for a solution, Orbit Fab aims to address this issue by equipping future satellites with a standardized port called RAFTI. By simplifying the refueling process, this technology not only reduces costs but also minimizes the risks associated with space debris. NASA has previously explored satellite refueling through missions such as Orbital Express and the Robotic Refueling Mission. However, Orbit Fab’s cutting-edge approach takes it a step further.

To provide fuel to satellites in need, Orbit Fab is developing a comprehensive system consisting of fuel ports, refueling shuttles, and orbital gas stations. In 2018, the company successfully launched two testbeds, showcasing the viability of its technology. In 2021, another milestone was achieved with the launch of their fuel depot demonstrator, Tanker-001 Tenzing.

Astroscale, a renowned Japanese satellite servicing company, has become Orbit Fab’s first private customer. This partnership further solidifies the company’s credibility and emphasizes the importance of on-orbit servicing in ensuring the safe and sustainable development of space infrastructure. By designing their satellite with refueling in mind, Astroscale sets a prime example for others to follow.

Despite the visionary nature of Orbit Fab’s approach, it does come with certain short-term risks. The success of satellite refueling relies heavily on satellites being designed with reusability and refueling capabilities. However, the benefits outweigh the risks, as refueling not only extends the lifespan of satellites but also reduces the amount of space debris. This is crucial in maintaining a sustainable environment in outer space.

In its initial stages, Orbit Fab plans to supply fuel to companies engaged in satellite inspection, repair, and debris collection. By demonstrating the effectiveness and efficiency of their technology, the company hopes to convince larger telecom corporations to embrace refueling and servicing as a standard practice.

Looking toward the future, Orbit Fab’s long-term goal is to establish refineries in orbit. These refineries will process materials launched from the ground and supply vital industrial chemicals to the commercial space industry. This ambitious plan showcases Orbit Fab’s commitment to driving innovation and paving the way for a sustainable and thriving commercial space sector.

As the space industry continues to evolve, the ingenuity and advancements achieved by Orbit Fab prove instrumental in redefining the limits of what is possible. With their groundbreaking technology, the company is poised to revolutionize satellite technology, combat space debris, and lead the charge toward a sustainable future for space exploration and infrastructure.

