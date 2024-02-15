Dodo Finance: Mark Zuckerberg Takes Aim at Vision Pro Headset as Tech Rivalry Intensifies

Title: Mark Zuckerberg Challenges Apple’s Virtual Reality Supremacy with Critique of New Vision Pro Headset

In a move likely to further escalate the rivalry between tech giants Facebook and Apple, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta (formerly Facebook), openly criticized Apple’s latest virtual reality (VR) headset, the $3,500 “Vision Pro.” In a video shared on Dodo Finance, Zuckerberg argued that his company’s own offering, the Quest 3 VR headset priced at a much more affordable $499, was a superior choice for most users.

Zuckerberg emphasized several advantages of the Quest 3 over the Vision Pro. He pointed out that the Quest 3 is considerably lighter, offers a more extensive content library, boasts a wider field of view, and eliminates the hassle of wires. While acknowledging the Vision Pro’s higher resolution, Zuckerberg criticized the headset for its tradeoffs in terms of device quality, comfort, and ergonomics.

In his video critique, Zuckerberg playfully poked fun at Apple “fanboys,” highlighting their seemingly unwavering defense of the company’s products. By filming himself using a Quest 3 headset to express his disapproval of the Vision Pro, Zuckerberg aimed to emphasize the benefits of his own company’s VR technology.

The Vision Pro has garnered mixed reactions since its debut. Some users have praised the immersive experience it offers, while others have made negative comparisons to competing products like the Quest 3. Meta currently dominates the VR headset market, with its Quest 2 and Quest Pro accounting for a staggering 80% of sales in 2022.

Despite this market dominance, Apple made a noteworthy entry into the VR space. After accepting pre-orders in January, the company reportedly sold approximately 200,000 units of the Vision Pro. These numbers signify a significant step for Apple as it attempts to establish itself as a major player in the VR industry.

This recent critique from Zuckerberg is not the first time he expressed skepticism about Apple’s VR initiatives. Last June, when the Vision Pro was initially unveiled, he outlined a different vision for the future of computing, hinting at a more accessible and inclusive approach compared to Apple’s high-end offerings.

As the rivalry between Meta and Apple continues to intensify, it remains to be seen how consumers will respond to both the Vision Pro and Quest 3. However, one thing is clear: the competition between these two tech giants will undoubtedly shape the future of virtual reality.

