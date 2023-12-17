Dodo Finance: Intel Arc iGPU on Meteor Lake CPUs Exhibits Impressive Gaming Performance Compared to AMD RDNA 3 iGPUs

Title: Intel’s Core Ultra “Meteor Lake” Laptops Shine with Powerful Arc iGPUs, Regaining Competitiveness Against AMD’s RDNA 3

In a major turnaround, Intel’s Core Ultra “Meteor Lake” laptops have been garnering positive reviews, with an emphasis on the impressive performance of their Arc iGPUs against AMD’s RDNA 3 iGPUs. This marks a significant step forward for Intel, as they had previously lost ground to AMD’s APUs with integrated graphics.

The Core Ultra “Meteor Lake” CPUs boast three configurations of Arc Alchemist iGPUs, which offer substantial performance scaling when combined with higher bandwidth memory. Gaming benchmarks conducted by Golden Pig Upgrade indicate intense competition between the Intel Arc and AMD RDNA 3 iGPUs at 1080p resolution, with certain games favoring one over the other.

One standout performer is the Arc iGPU on the Core Ultra 7 155H, which excels in 1080p high settings, leading in 7 out of the 8 games tested. Even the Core Ultra 5 125H surpasses the RDNA 3 graphics solution in terms of performance. Interestingly, the Meteor Lake CPUs have now outpaced NVIDIA’s MX solutions, rivaling the graphics performance of the GTX 1650 Max-Q discrete GPUs.

Memory scaling tests indicate that the Meteor Lake Arc iGPUs derive greater benefits from faster memory compared to RDNA 3 GPUs. However, AMD may have an advantage in terms of pricing, as the Meteor Lake laptops tend to be positioned at a slightly higher price point, while AMD’s Ryzen 7040/8040 family of laptops offer affordability.

Power efficiency tests reveal that the Core Ultra 100H CPUs deliver superior graphics performance to AMD’s Ryzen 7040 “Phoenix” CPUs at higher TDPs (Thermal Design Power). However, AMD holds the upper hand at lower TDPs, showcasing their efficiency in power consumption.

Several other tech outlets have also reported positive gaming performance tests for Intel’s Core Ultra Arc iGPU. These tests underline the significant improvements this generation offers over its predecessors and its competitive positioning against AMD’s RDNA 3 GPUs. Furthermore, both Intel and AMD are expected to roll out driver updates that will further enhance performance in the iGPU space.

Looking ahead, the forthcoming gaming handhelds and Mini PCs featuring these iGPU solutions will play a vital role in highlighting their capabilities. As more devices and solutions become available, the full potential of Intel’s Arc iGPUs will be unveiled, setting the stage for a new chapter in the GPU market.

“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”