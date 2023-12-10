Dodo Finance: Experts Excitement on Devin Haneys Impressive Triumph against Regis Prograis – MMA Fighting Reactions

Title: Devin Haney Defeats Regis Prograis, Secures WBC Title in Super Lightweight Debut

At just 25 years old, Devin Haney has already made great strides in the boxing world, becoming a two-division champion. In what was a highly-anticipated super lightweight debut, Haney showcased his skills by demolishing Regis Prograis to capture the WBC title.

The fight, held at the Chase Center in Haney’s hometown of San Francisco, California, left no doubt about his dominance. Throughout the match, Haney controlled the ring, landing clean shots and maintaining a solid defense. He even scored a knockdown in Round 3, leaving Prograis struggling to recover.

The judges’ scorecards reflected Haney’s overwhelming performance, with a unanimous 120-107 sweep in his favor. The victory sent ripples of admiration through the boxing world, and many hailed his performance as a masterclass in technique and precision.

CompuBox, the leading boxing statistics provider, recorded that Prograis landed the fewest punches ever in a 12-round fight throughout its 38-year history. This statistic further emphasized Haney’s ability to neutralize his opponent’s offense effectively.

Although Ryan Garcia, another prominent boxer, congratulated Haney on his win, he expressed his own confidence in being able to defeat him in the future. This statement sets the stage for a potential showdown that fans would eagerly anticipate.

Haney’s victory also garnered praise from other prominent boxers. Terence Crawford commended Haney, referring to him as “tough” and deserving of the win. Shakur Stevenson echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging Haney’s outstanding performance.

Dmitriy Salita, a boxing promoter, highlighted Haney’s disciplined style, impressive technique, and his profound understanding of distance. Salita’s words further solidified the recognition of Haney’s prowess.

Lou DiBella, another boxing promoter, described Haney as an incredibly gifted fighter who is continuously improving and growing stronger. This sentiment paints a promising future for Haney’s career, as fans eagerly await his next move.

With the boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya expressing interest in a future fight between Haney and Garcia, it is clear that Haney’s star power is rising rapidly. This potential matchup has generated excitement, leaving fans eagerly waiting to witness two talented boxers go head-to-head.

Devin Haney’s spectacular victory over Regis Prograis has firmly established him as a force to be reckoned with in the super lightweight division. As he continues to dominate in the ring, the boxing world eagerly anticipates his future matchups and the potential for even greater triumphs on the horizon.

