Dodo Finance: Expect Prescription Lenses to Accompany Apples Futuristic Vision Headset

Apple Reportedly Developing Smaller VR Headset for Glasses Wearers

In a recent update from Apple insider Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, it has been revealed that the tech giant is working on a smaller and lighter virtual reality (VR) headset. This new development aims to provide a solution for glasses wearers with impaired vision.

Currently, Apple offers optional Zeiss-made lenses in its retail stores as a solution for those who wear glasses while using the VR headset. However, this approach raises challenges in managing the supply and deviates from Apple’s core business focus.

To address this limitation, Apple is exploring the possibility of integrating customized lenses directly into the VR headset during manufacturing. This means that the headset would come customized from the factory, tailored to meet the specific needs of individuals with impaired vision.

While this approach seems promising in theory, there are concerns surrounding the practicality of tying a product to a custom display with personalized lenses. One major issue is that prescriptions can change over time, rendering the customized lenses useless after a certain period.

Moreover, adding customized lenses to the VR headset would limit the ability to share or resell the device. This raises concerns about the product’s versatility and market value, as potential buyers may be wary of investing in a device that cannot easily be shared or repurposed.

Apple’s move into the VR market comes as no surprise, considering the growing popularity of virtual reality experiences. By developing a smaller and lighter headset, Apple aims to revolutionize the VR industry, making it more accessible and user-friendly.

Although details about the specs and release date of Apple’s VR headset are yet to be revealed, it is clear that the company is committed to offering innovative solutions for its users. By targeting glasses wearers with impaired vision, Apple aims to provide a seamless and immersive VR experience for all its customers.

As Apple continues to make strides in the VR space, it will be interesting to see how the integration of customized lenses evolves and whether it becomes a viable solution for glasses wearers. With Apple’s reputation for pushing boundaries, it is expected that their VR headset will be a game-changer in the industry. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development from Apple.

