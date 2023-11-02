Dodo Finance: Evaluating the Raiders Disappointing Season without Trusting Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler

Mark Davis, the owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, made a big decision this week by firing head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. The decision came after a series of disappointments for the team.

One major factor in the decision was the Raiders’ embarrassing loss to the Chicago Bears and their lackluster performance against the Detroit Lions on national television. These games highlighted the team’s struggles and raised concerns for Davis.

It seems that Davis grew increasingly concerned with McDaniels and Ziegler’s misplaced confidence and inability to produce results. The team’s quarterback moves and free-agent signings over the past two years were mishandled, leading to growing unrest among players.

Desperate to change the team’s losing ways, Davis decided to adopt “The Patriot Way” after the Jack Del Rio and Jon Gruden eras. Unfortunately, the Raiders’ lack of success, failure to develop young players, and offensive struggles made it clear that a change needed to be made.

McDaniels’ inability to address the team’s offensive issues and his failure to adapt were major factors in his dismissal. Additionally, Ziegler’s contract extensions and subsequent cuts and trade decisions raised questions about his decision-making abilities.

It’s worth noting that McDaniels and Ziegler’s leadership and coaching style received low marks from players in an NFL Players Association survey. This feedback likely added to the growing frustration within the team.

The timing and circumstances surrounding the trade of Darren Waller also raised eyebrows among players. The trade occurred shortly after Waller’s wedding to Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum, which led to speculation about the team’s motives.

Ultimately, the lack of a clear plan for success going forward and the increasing frustration with McDaniels and Ziegler’s performance led to their firing. In their place, Champ Kelly has been appointed as the interim general manager, and Antonio Pierce will serve as the team’s eighth head coach since Davis took over in 2011.

This is a critical moment for the Raiders as they look to turn things around. With new leadership in place, the team hopes to find success and reclaim their place among the NFL’s elite.

