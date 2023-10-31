Dodo Finance: Assessing NFL Deadline Deals Including Leonard Williams to Seahawks – USA TODAY

Title: NFL Trade Deadline Approaches with Fewer Major Deals than Previous Year

In the realm of football, the highly anticipated NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching, with teams having until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to finalize any transactions. Compared to the previous year, there seems to be a decrease in significant trades leading up to the deadline, leaving fans and analysts eagerly awaiting any last-minute surprises.

Some notable moves that have caught the attention of football enthusiasts include the trade of Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks and Kevin Byard being dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles. The New York Giants received a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick in exchange for Leonard Williams. This trade has been given an impressive grade of A- for the Giants, as they successfully recouped more than what they paid to acquire Williams in 2019.

On the other hand, the Seattle Seahawks obtained Leonard Williams in the trade, receiving a decent grade of B. However, concerns have arisen among experts as to whether the cost of this trade will substantially push the Seahawks closer to their top competitors.

The Philadelphia Eagles managed to address a position of need at a low cost by acquiring Kevin Byard. In exchange, they traded a 2024 fourth-round pick, a 2024 fifth-round pick, and S Terrell Edmunds. Notably, the Eagles received a grade of A for this trade, as they were able to solve a problem area while maintaining a favorable financial deal.

As part of the trade involving Byard, the Tennessee Titans received draft compensation and S Terrell Edmunds. This move has been given a grade of B for the Titans, as it aids in their rebuild and offers them an opportunity to evaluate Edmunds, a promising young player.

The Kansas City Chiefs bolstered their pass-catching crew by acquiring WR Mecole Hardman in a trade with the New York Jets. This reasonably priced transaction has earned the Chiefs a grade of B.

In exchange for Hardman, the Jets received a 2025 sixth-round pick. Regrettably, their grade for this trade is a C+, as Hardman’s role with the team did not live up to expectations.

Switching gears, the Los Angeles Rams traded WR Van Jefferson to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2026 sixth-round pick. This trade has been appraised with a B-, as the Falcons managed to boost their receiving lineup at a reasonable cost.

However, the Rams’ grade for the trade has landed at a C+, considering Jefferson’s underwhelming contributions compared to expectations.

Additionally, the Denver Broncos made a move by trading OLB/DE Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2024 sixth-round pick. The 49ers have been rewarded with a B+ grade for this trade, as they hope to revitalize Gregory’s career and deepen their pass rush options.

Conversely, the Broncos were met with a C- grade for this trade, as they were forced to part ways with their marquee free-agent signing from the 2022 offseason and provide more opportunities for promising young players like Nik Bonitto.

As the clock ticks closer to the NFL trade deadline, fans await further developments, hoping for exciting last-minute deals that could potentially reshape the landscape of their favorite teams. Stay tuned to Dodo Finance for the latest updates on the outcome of these trades and their impact on the league.

