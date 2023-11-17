Dodo Finance: Assessing Myanmars Military Juntas Decline

Title: Myanmar Faces Potential Division as Resistance Fighters Gain Ground

In a recent development, Myanmar’s acting president expressed concerns that the country could be fractured into multiple regions due to territorial losses suffered in clashes with resistance fighters. The military government’s plea for support is unlikely to be heeded, as previous actions by the junta have sparked outrage and sustained public protests.

The military’s strategy, characterized by arbitrary arrests and extreme violence, has led to a staggering 19,675 individuals currently being held captive, while peaceful demonstrations have been met with deadly force. These unjust tactics, in turn, have further galvanized the opposition. The National Unity Government (NUG) has now authorized a “defensive war” against the military, prompting increased cooperation with ethnic armed groups.

The military authorities’ inability to maintain control beyond urban centers and military barracks has begun to impact morale and foster continued resistance. This was made evident in a recent territorial loss in Shan State, where three ethnic-based armed groups known as the Brotherhood Alliance combined their efforts, proving the effectiveness of coordinated action.

China’s role in the conflict remains ambiguous. Despite its close ties with both the junta and the ethnic armed groups, the true nature of its involvement remains uncertain. The situation is further complicated by Russia’s emergence as the junta’s primary arms supplier since the coup. However, this association with a declining regime may harm Russia’s regional standing.

While the NUG aspires to establish a unified Myanmar under the leadership of Aung San Suu Kyi, ethnic armed groups are pushing for guarantees that prioritize federalism and the protection of minority rights. Balancing these interests presents a significant challenge for any post-junta government.

It is worth noting that the defeat of the junta may not occur immediately. As international actors, it is vital to commit to ensuring a peaceful transition and stability in Myanmar. The resolution of this crisis requires a concerted effort from the global community to prevent further violence and facilitate a peaceful societal transformation in the country.

As Myanmar finds itself at a critical crossroads, the world’s attention must remain focused on the situation. The unfolding events and the subsequent response from various stakeholders will determine the destiny of the nation and its people.

