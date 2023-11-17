Dodo Finance: How Intensive Border Negotiations Pose a Threat to Ukraine Aid

Title: Senate Leaders Engage in Prolonged Negotiations for Aid to Ukraine and Israel

As negotiations on aid packages for Ukraine, Israel, and border security policies continue, Senate leaders admitted that they are still in the early stages of discussions. However, time is of the essence as the next must-pass legislation deadline is not until January, meaning that supplemental spending cannot be included in a funding bill for the rest of the year.

The key hurdle in these negotiations lies with House conservatives who are signaling that even concessions on border security may not be enough for them to support a deal on Ukraine. Republicans are pushing for asylum reform as the primary condition to unlock aid for Kyiv, while many Democrats are resisting this approach, preferring to focus on their own immigration ideas.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer plans to force a vote on a supplemental spending bill dealing with Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and border security after Thanksgiving. Republicans, however, maintain their stance that any progress on aid for Ukraine and Israel must be preceded by a border deal.

The complexity of border policies and the weight of U.S. alliances with Ukraine and Israel further complicate negotiations. Some lawmakers doubt the reasonableness of the substance discussed so far and are skeptical that a deal will be reached. Consequently, efforts are underway to craft a compromise that appeals to both progressive Democrats and conservative legislators, aiming to make it more palatable to the Republican-controlled House, where funding for Ukraine remains a contentious issue.

Lawmakers navigating these discussions recognize that it may take a deadline, such as the impending January deadline, to drive action on this issue. Nevertheless, with potential roadblocks and differing priorities between political factions, finding common ground remains a significant challenge.

As Senate leaders continue to navigate these negotiations, all eyes are on whether a deal can be reached that addresses aid for Ukraine and Israel, while simultaneously addressing border security policies to satisfy conservatives. The outcome of these talks will determine the fate of the proposed aid packages and potentially shape U.S. foreign policy in the near future.

