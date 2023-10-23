Dodo Finance: Apple Expected to Host Mac Launch Event on October 30 or 31

Apple is gearing up for a Mac-related launch event this month, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The prediction is based on information from sources familiar with Apple’s plans, as well as the shortage of certain Mac models both online and in stores.

Gurman points out that shipping delays for the 24-inch iMac, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro suggest that something big is on the horizon. Adding to the speculation is Apple’s upcoming earnings call scheduled for November 2. Historically, Apple has held launch events before announcing their quarterly results in November.

Among the potential announcements, the most likely one is a new 24-inch iMac as the current model has not seen an update in over 900 days. There is also a possibility of new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, despite them being updated earlier this year.

Gurman speculates that the new iMac will feature the highly anticipated M3 chip, which is expected to deliver improved performance and efficiency. As for the new MacBook Pro models, the report does not provide specific details, but Gurman previously suggested that they would come with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips, along with minor improvements to displays.

Interestingly, a recent report by DigiTimes on the release of new MacBook Pro models with mini-LED displays aligns with Gurman’s predictions. This further adds fuel to the anticipation surrounding Apple’s upcoming event.

Earlier this month, MacRumors also received information about Apple accepting trade-ins for its latest Mac models, which could be an indicator of the release of new Macs on the horizon.

As of now, the exact details of the new Mac models and their release date are still unknown. However, with multiple sources hinting at an imminent launch event, Apple fans and tech enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the official announcement. Stay tuned for further updates on Dodo Finance as we bring you the latest news on Apple’s Mac-related event.

“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”