Discover the Enhanced Deal on iPad mini 6 – Unveiling the Surprising Twist – Dodo Finance

Amazon is currently offering a discounted price on the iPad mini (2021) in both the US and UK. This news comes as speculations were circulating about the release of a new iPad mini model in March 2024. However, Bloomberg’s reliable reporter Mark Gurman has now reported that the upcoming next-generation iPads will not include a new iPad mini.

This means that the current version of the iPad mini (2021) is unlikely to receive any further price cuts in March. Prospective buyers of the iPad mini can rest assured that they won’t be missing out on any new features, as there won’t be a new iPad mini released in 2024.

The same goes for Apple’s entry-level iPad 10.9 (2022), which is also currently on sale. While there is still a small chance that Apple might surprise us with a new iPad mini model next year, Gurman’s track record suggests otherwise.

For those interested in purchasing the current iPad mini (2021), it can be found on Amazon at a $30/£38 discount. This is great news for those looking to save some money on their tech purchases this holiday season.

In addition to the iPad mini deal, TechRadar has a variety of guides available to help you find the perfect holiday and Christmas gifts. They are also providing coverage of the best Christmas and Boxing Day sales, ensuring that you stay up to date on all the latest deals and discounts.

So, if you’re in the market for an iPad mini or any other tech products this holiday season, be sure to check out the discounted prices on Amazon and stay tuned to TechRadar for the latest gift ideas and sales coverage.