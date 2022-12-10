A 46-year-old senator from Arizona has announced she is an independent member of the Senate effective immediately. Kyrsten Sinema says national parties, with their rigid bureaucracy and silos, sow division and thus lose touch with the voter. Even the constitution is in danger, she says.

She therefore breaks with the Democratic Party, but argues that this should not be a major political break in the vote. Based on the last election, including Sinema, Democrats have a majority of 51 of 100 seats. This includes two senators who vote Democratic but are not party members (Angus King and Bernie Sanders).

Sinema’s departure seems motivated by an aversion to the radical movements of the party, but also those of the Republican Party. In both parties, according to Sinema, leaders are under great pressure and unwittingly allow the loudest and most extreme messages to dictate the party agenda.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: