Deaf boy rescued from well in India after four days | Abroad

Rahul Sahu was playing outside on Friday afternoon when things took a turn for the worse. He fell into a well near his home in the northeast village of Pihrid. More than 500 people, including those from the military and local positions, participated in the rescue. Using cranes, auxiliary troops dug a tunnel to the bottom of the shaft in four days.

Meanwhile, a medical team monitored Rahul with cameras. They lowered food and an oxygen tube down the narrow opening of the well so the boy could breathe. Since Rahul couldn’t hear or speak, it was difficult to keep in touch with him.

The last hours were worrying. The boy barely moved and only gestured when fed. In addition, the water in the well began to rise and rescuers had to proceed with caution due to the danger of collapse.

Last night we finally managed to free Rahul from the pit. He was lifted on a stretcher and immediately taken to hospital. There he is under medical supervision. His condition is stable, but he has contracted skin infections after being in water and mud for four days.

