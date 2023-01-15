Czech presidential elections end neck and neck, second round needed

AFP

ONS News• yesterday, 10:47 p.m.

Former Czech general Petr Pavel won the first round of the presidential election in the Czech Republic against former Prime Minister Andrej Babis. But the difference between the two candidates is minimal: Pavel won 35.4% of the vote, while 35% of voters voted for Babis.

Neither of them having obtained an absolute majority, a second ballot is required. It’s in two weeks.

Controversial

Populist former Prime Minister Babis was previously seen as an important candidate for the presidency. The successful businessman was Prime Minister of the Czech Republic from 2017 to 2021. With an estimated capital of 3.2 billion euros, he is among the richest people in the country.

Babis’ career is not without controversy: the 68-year-old politician and entrepreneur has been accused of embezzling 2 million euros in European money at his peak to build a luxury resort. He was acquitted last Monday.

Countryside

Former NATO general Pavel is a relative newcomer to politics. He is seen as pro-Western and, unlike Babis, is strongly in favor of additional military aid to Ukraine, much like the current center-right government of the Czech Republic. Pavel also wants the euro to be introduced in the Czech Republic, where payments are still made with Czech crowns.

During the election campaign, Babis mainly presented himself as the candidate who wants to fight against inflation and high energy prices. He is on good terms with current President Zeman and also has close ties with Hungarian President Orbán.

The third candidate for the election was Danusa Nerudova. The economics professor won just under 14% of the vote. She called on her supporters to vote for Pavel in the second round.

ceremonial function