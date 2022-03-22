Cold weather plagues Marine Corps: Exercise camp attendees with frozen limbs | Interior

It was a four-day course where, for example, medical personnel learn to survive in extreme cold. During training, according to Marine Corps spokesman Matthias Spaans, there was a rapid drop in temperature. The mercury went from minus six to minus nineteen in a short time. This broke some of the participants. They mainly suffered from frostbite on their feet. The victim most seriously affected by the cold had to be rushed to a Norwegian hospital.

An internal investigation into the incident is currently underway. “But it is already clear that the Norwegian advance in medical knowledge in the field of treatment of this type of injury has made the difference for the colleague who was admitted there between amputation or not. It is true that this colleague will feel symptoms such as loss of sensation for several years,” spokesperson Spaans said.

To survive in the harsh winter conditions, course participants must wear special clothing. This was provided and, according to the body, was actually worn. However, one of the people with frostbite was not wearing the shoes that are part of the cold winter package.