The high temperatures are in line with predictions by the United Nations climate expert group, the IPCC. In the latest assessment report, climatologists point out that heat waves will be more frequent and intense.

In June, the average global temperature was 0.32 degrees Celsius above the 30-year average. In Europe, it was even 1.6 degrees Celsius above average. This made the second hottest June on record last month. Especially in Spain, France and Italy, extreme temperatures above 40 degrees have been measured, say the researchers in the monthly Copernicus climate bulletin.

Drought

Heat causes drought in southern Europe. Italy has declared a state of emergency in the north of the country. In 22 major cities, people are advised to stay out of the sun from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and avoid crowded places. Italy’s longest river, the Po, is currently largely empty, and the water in other rivers is also considerably below normal. Water is now rationed.

Incidentally, the hot month of June follows a hot month of May. Around this time, South West Europe also had to deal with a rare heat wave in May which broke many local records.

Besides the high temperatures in Europe, the Copernicus scientists also point to the extreme situation in the Horn of Africa and neighboring countries. There, persistent drought threatens the food security of millions of people.