Four Months of Wheelchair Rehabilitation: Briton Shows How Bridge Jump Ends Badly | Abroad

Foreign publishers



Jul 8, 2022



In July last year, Libbey Sinden took on the challenge of jumping from the fifteen-metre high Devil’s Bridge in the town of Kirkby Lonsdale. A friend of hers filmed the stunt. The footage shows that Sinden immediately realized something was wrong. “I hurt my back,” she exclaimed.

The girl managed to float to the side on her own. There, however, she would continue to suffer for more than three hours. It took emergency services that long to get her out of the water safely and responsibly. This was followed by a six-hour surgery to drive the necessary rods and screws into his spine. Sinden had to learn to walk again and was only able to use a wheelchair for four months.

,,I had often seen people jumping from this bridge, even children. There was never a problem,” says the woman. “When I was ready, I felt a combination of adrenaline, nervousness and fear. Contact with water gives the impression of hitting a stone wall head-on.

One of his vertebrae appeared to be cracked. Part of his bone also went through his spinal canal, putting pressure on his kidney. “He was close to being paralyzed,” Sinden realizes.

Sinden is still suffering the consequences a year after the events. ,,I still have to go to a physical therapist for a long time, because I continue to feel pain. I am no longer allowed to walk or other forms of active exertion. My friends and family were very supportive, but my biggest motivation came from the presence of my dog ​​Sahara. Being able to walk and play with her again was my main goal.

Sinden now mainly wants to create awareness. ,,Everyone makes mistakes, but don’t do what I did. A small decision can turn your life upside down.

