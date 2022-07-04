Civilian casualties during rare demonstrations in the autonomous region of Uzbekistan | NOW

In rare protests in Uzbekistan’s Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan, civilians clashed with security forces on Sunday. There were casualties on both sides, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev reported. At least five people were killed, according to an exiled opposition member. Another government official previously said thousands of people had been hospitalized.

The protests took place in the city of Nukus, the capital of the Republic of Karakalpakstan in northwestern Uzbekistan. On Friday, the protests began and gradually grew. Earlier this weekend, a state of emergency was declared in the autonomous region.

In a statement, President Mirziyoyev said the rioters carried out “destructive actions”. Protesters allegedly threw rocks, started fires and attacked police, Mirziyoyev said.

The protests are directed against plans to make constitutional changes that would jeopardize Karakalpakstan’s autonomous status. Karakalpakians are an ethnic minority with their own language. Mirziyoyev announced that he would withdraw some of his projects.

In the former Soviet country, the government suppresses all forms of opposition. Mirziyoyev has already been re-elected president. He is expected to retire after his current term. However, the constitutional amendments he plans to make would allow him to serve two more terms as president.